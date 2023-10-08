Screen Australia and Instagram unveil First Nations Creator participants

Screen Australia and Instagram have selected the social media talent that will take part in the third edition of their First Nations Creator program.

Fifteen participants will attend training sessions and workshops across October 18-19, covering Reels best practice, Metaverse technologies, business-building, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property, optimised finances, among other topics, while also receiving production funding to help establish their platform and grow their Instagram account.

They have the opportunity to grow their brand by making use of key industry contacts, including Instagram and Screen Australia representatives, and leading First Nations creatives such as Isaac Compton, previous participant Meissa Mason (2021), and special guest Narelda Jacobs. The group will also benefit from panel sessions with NIDA and AFTRS.

Meta Australia and New Zealand creator partnerships lead Kirsty Wilson said she couldn’t wait to see the new cohort of creators flourish.

“With a goal to empower First Nations Creators, this program aims to equip these talented individuals with the information and tools they need to grow their online communities and build their brands and careers,” she said.

Screen Australia head of First Nations Angela Bates was excited to see the positive impact of the program on each of the recipient’s careers.

“It’s an important initiative that can create a pipeline into the broader screen industry by cultivating content creation skills, giving creators the confidence to expand their networks and ability to reach new audiences,” she said.

The 2023 recipients for First Nations Creator Program are:

Bree Buttenshaw (@little_butten)

Brooke Scobie (@wastedvitriol)

George Coles (@gluecoles)

Jayden Oakley (@thefinessemane)

Katerina Roe (@katerinaleeroe)

Kylan Ambrum (@thekylanshow)

Matilda Langford (@Tilly.gov.au)

Molly Hunt (@mollyhunt4food)

Nartarsha Bamblett (@queenacknowledgements)

Olive Snell (@0livesnell)

Royston Sagigi-Baira (@roystonnoell)

Samuel Savage/Tainga Toa (@taingatoa)

Sené Maluwapi (@senemaluwapi)

Shania Watson (@shania19rose)

Tibian Wyles (@y_l_z_22)