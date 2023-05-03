Screen Australia announces more than $2 million in funding for eight documentaries

The history of Australia’s fashion industry and the national women’s soccer team’s fight for gender parity will be explored in new documentaries included in Screen Australia’s latest funding round.

The agency has announced two documentaries supported through the Commissioned Program and six projects through the Producer Program that will share in over $2 million of production funding.

Among the supported titles are Maggie Miles and Maggie Eudes’ This Is Us, about the gender equality success story of the Matildas football team; ABC’s The Way We Wore, which explores the history of the Australian fashion industry; and Ellis Park, a series that follows musician Warren Ellis and his wildlife sanctuary in Sumatra that will be directed by Justin Kurzel.

Screen Australia head of documentary Alex West was confident the projects would “strike a chord with local audiences and beyond”.

“This new mix of projects will provide insights into aspects of Australia’s past as well as contemporary issues, highlighting relevant topics such as wildlife conservation, gender equality in sport and the public healthcare system,” he said.

The projects funded through the Commissioned program are:

Life on the Hospital Frontline (working title) : A 3 x 52-minute documentary series for SBS that explores the challenges faced by the Australian public health system by going behind the scenes at one of Australia’s busiest public hospitals – St Vincent’s in Sydney. Life on the Hospital Frontline (working title) produced by Jo Siddiqui, written/directed by Anthony Barwell, and executive produced by Dan Brown. The series is financed in association with SBS with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest.

The Way We Wore: From Stranger Than Fiction and Wheels Rolling, this 3 x 60-minute series for the ABC is a definitive history of the Australian fashion industry. The series will unpack the cultural and historical significance of the Australian fashion industry and explore how the clothes we wear provide an unexpectedly intimate insight into the evolution of our country. Filled with archival material, animation and interviews from the most highly regarded fashion faces in the country, The Way We Wore will ask why fashion matters and what it says about who we are and where we are going. Writing, directing and producing is Nel Minchin with Mel Hayward also writing. Also producing are Jo-Anne McGowan and Sarah Noonan, with Jennifer Peedom attached as executive producer. The ABC commissioning editor is Kalita Corrigan. It is financed in association with the ABC with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest and Screen NSW.

The projects funded through the Producer Program are: