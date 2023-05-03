Screen Australia announces more than $2 million in funding for eight documentaries

The history of Australia’s fashion industry and the national women’s soccer team’s fight for gender parity will be explored in new documentaries included in Screen Australia’s latest funding round.
The agency has announced two documentaries supported through the Commissioned Program and six projects through the Producer Program that will share in over $2 million of production funding.
Among the supported titles are Maggie Miles and Maggie Eudes’ This Is Us, about the gender equality success story of the Matildas football team; ABC’s The Way We Wore, which explores the history of the Australian fashion industry; and Ellis Park, a series that follows musician Warren Ellis and his wildlife sanctuary in Sumatra that will be directed by Justin Kurzel.
Screen Australia head of documentary Alex West was confident the projects would “strike a chord with local audiences and beyond”.
“This new mix of projects will provide insights into aspects of Australia’s past as well as contemporary issues, highlighting relevant topics such as wildlife conservation, gender equality in sport and the public healthcare system,” he said.
The projects funded through the Commissioned program are:
- Life on the Hospital Frontline (working title): A 3 x 52-minute documentary series for SBS that explores the challenges faced by the Australian public health system by going behind the scenes at one of Australia’s busiest public hospitals – St Vincent’s in Sydney. Life on the Hospital Frontline (working title) produced by Jo Siddiqui, written/directed by Anthony Barwell, and executive produced by Dan Brown. The series is financed in association with SBS with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest.
- The Way We Wore: From Stranger Than Fiction and Wheels Rolling, this 3 x 60-minute series for the ABC is a definitive history of the Australian fashion industry. The series will unpack the cultural and historical significance of the Australian fashion industry and explore how the clothes we wear provide an unexpectedly intimate insight into the evolution of our country. Filled with archival material, animation and interviews from the most highly regarded fashion faces in the country, The Way We Wore will ask why fashion matters and what it says about who we are and where we are going. Writing, directing and producing is Nel Minchin with Mel Hayward also writing. Also producing are Jo-Anne McGowan and Sarah Noonan, with Jennifer Peedom attached as executive producer. The ABC commissioning editor is Kalita Corrigan. It is financed in association with the ABC with support from Screenwest and Lotterywest and Screen NSW.
The projects funded through the Producer Program are:
- Aquarius: Coined as the anti-Woodstock, the Nimbin Aquarius Festival in 1973 was a radical 10-day social experiment where idealists faced down police interference, internal chaos, drugs and personal dramas, highlighted in this 75-minute documentary. Through extensive collaboration and with hours of precious newly-uncovered footage, Aquarius explores the Festival, its inception, and its aftermath, while examining the power one event has in continuing to shape history. It is written and directed by Wendy Champagne (Taxi) and directed by Oren Siedler. Sam Griffin is producing, with Chris Hilton, Rhoda Roberts, Tom Zubrycki and Paul Wiegard are attached as executive producers. It is financed with support from philanthropy via Documentary Australia and is distributed by Madman Entertainment. The project was developed with assistance of Screen NSW.
- Ellis Park: This feature documentary follows Australian musician Warren Ellis, a member of rock groups Dirty Three and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. In the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ellis found his way to make a difference by helping create a wildlife sanctuary in Sumatra – giving life and dignity to animals rescued from human captivity. Attached is writer/director Justin Kurzel and producers Nick Batzias and Charlotte Wheaton. Ellis Park is financed in association with McCorkell Brown, with support from the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) Premiere Fund. It is developed and produced in association with VicScreen.
- Never Get Busted!: This four-part series tells the story of Barry Cooper, who was once a highly decorated narcotics officer in Texas. That is until he turned against the police force to expose crooked cops and corruption – becoming the law-evasion guru and drug reform activist he is known as today. From Projector Films, Never Get Busted! is created by David Ngo and Erin Williams-Weir, written by Ngo, and directed by Stephen McCallum. It is produced by Daniel Joyce, alongside Williams-Weir, and Ngo. Chris Smith and John Battsek are attached as executive producers. The project is financed with support from Library Films, Ventureland, Pinnacle Films, Sons Of Rigor, Mind The Gap, and the South Australian Film Corporation.
- Rewards for the Tribe: A feature-length documentary following the collaboration between two acclaimed Australian contemporary dance companies – Chunky Move and Restless Dance Theatre. Using intimate personal reflections on dance and on the body, alongside choreographed dance sequences, Rewards for the Tribe is an emotive, timely insight into the transcendence of dance, connection and collaboration. It is written and directed by Rhys Graham with script collaborator and director mentee Jana Castillo. Attached as producers are Philippa Campey and Molly O’Connor, with associate producers Bus Stop Films. It is financed in association with the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund, with support from Chunky Move. Developed in association with VicScreen.
- This Is Us: This 30-minute documentary is the story of Australian Women’s Football’s transformational journey from striking for equal pay to co-hosting the biggest women’s football tournament on the planet. With a focus on Australia, co-hosts of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, this documentary takes a deep-dive into how societal shifts have supported the long-overdue visibility and success of the team and the wave of change in women’s football currently sweeping the planet. Writing, directing, and producing are Maggie Miles and Maggie Eudes, with Lucy Maclaren also producing. This is Us is financed in association with MECCA M-POWER and developed and produced in association with VicScreen. It is set to stream on FIFA+ and FIFA’s YouTube Channel.
- Welcome to Babel: A feature-length documentary about the life and work of Chinese-Australian artist Jiawei Shen and his new work – a parable of the history of the Communist movement in which famous characters, artworks, love stories,, and battles jostle for space in a painting the height of a three-story building. Jiawei and his artist wife Lan tell their life stories with passion and humour, from the tumult of Mao’s China, through their unlikely love story, to their new lives in Australia. Directing/producing is James Bradley, with Graeme Isaac and Carl-Ludwig Rettinger also producing, and Andrew Myer attached as executive producer. Welcome to Babel is financed in association with ZDF-Arte and Lichtblick Film, with support from Nirvana Films, Mayfan Films, and philanthropy via Documentary Australia.