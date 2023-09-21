Screen Australia, Network 10 select projects for First Nations Factual Showcase

Screen Australia’s First Nations department and Network 10 have announced the six projects to receive up to $70,000 of production funding as part of the First Facts: First Nations Factual Showcase initiative.

Tace Stevens’ Anangu Way, Tyson Mowarin’s Burabura, Jack Steele’s Firekeepers, Marlikka Perdrisat’s Joonba, Daniel and Luke Riches’ Life After Footy, and Kimberley Benjamin’s Re-imagining Our Futures will move into production, with the documentaries to air on 10 Play and Network 10’s social media channels in early 2025.

It comes after eight teams received $5,000 to take the next steps with their concepts and prepare a pitch for a panel of industry professionals, following a workshop in June, where they had the opportunity to take part in sessions with guest speakers including Rachel Perkins, Allan Clarke, and Narelda Jacobs.

Screen Australia’s head of First Nations Angela Bates said the collaboration with Network 10 underscored the agency’s commitment to the growth of First Nations content and key creatives in this industry.

“We are proud to support this inspiring mix of projects which will showcase our rich cultural heritage and authentic stories to Network 10’s audiences,” she said.

Paramount ANZ senior vice president for content and programming Daniel Monaghan said he was excited to see the projects move forward.

“The documentaries highlight universal themes but from the unique perspective of First Nations creatives and we’re delighted to support and amplify these voices and stories for Australian audiences to enjoy,” he said.

The projects funded for production are as follows:

Anangu Way: Through his father teaching him how to make a woomera, a Noongar & Spinifex man reconnects with family and culture in Tjuntjuntjara, a remote community in the Great Victoria Desert.

Team: Tace Stevens, Brooke Collard.

Burabura: A love letter to the Australian bush that captures the essence of its beauty and serenity in every frame, reminding us that sometimes, the greatest adventures are the ones that take us back to our roots.

Team: Tyson Mowarin, Robyn Marais.

Firekeepers “Flames of Renewal: Fighting for Cultural Survival”: Against the backdrop of increasing wildfires and climate change, a First Nations community embarks on a journey to restore traditional cultural burning practices, fighting to preserve their ancestral knowledge and protect their land.

Team: Jack Steele, Kieran Satour, Genevieve Grieves, Andrea Distefano.

Joonba: Songs gifted through dreams and maintained over generations inspire three young children to dance.

Team: Marlikka Perdrisat, Damon Gameau, Anna Kaplan, Jayde Harding.

Life After Footy: From the mountain peak of professional Australian sport to the reality of life after, this documentary follows Indigenous dual premiership AFL player Lewis Jetta on what it’s like to ride the wave of professional sport and continue living life the best way he can.

Team: Daniel Riches, Luke Riches.

(Re)imagining Our Futures: This documentary follows the journey of Nyikina & Jabirr Jabirr woman, Kalinda Palmer, guided by her Elders to dream up a future for herself, her son, family, and community.

Team: Kimberley Benjamin, Shari Hutchison.