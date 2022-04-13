A slate of 15 television dramas, 11 feature films, and five online series will share in more than $1 million of development funding from Screen Australia.

They include science fiction drama Immersion from Lion director Garth Davis; queer family drama Jimpa from writer/director Sophie Hyde; a television version of the online series Girl, Interpreted; and Northern Territory comedy, The Hairy Marys.

Of the 31 titles, 22 have been funded through the Generate fund and nine have been funded through the Premium fund.

Screen Australia head of development Louise Gough said the agency was delighted to support a mix of originals and adaptations from established and new talent.

“We’re pleased to see a diversity of themes and genres, from coming of age, to gripping thrillers, queer quests, and absurdist comedy, that have the potential to connect with a wide range of audiences.”

“Now five months into the job as the new head of development, it’s thrilling to see the stories that are being developed, the hands they are in, the formats being written for, and the audiences these stories seek to connect with.

“We look forward to continued engagement with talent and the content they are developing.”

Features

Premium

Paradise

Aquarius Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Directors: Phoenix Raei, Rhys Graham

Writers: Abdul Karim Hekmat, Roger Monk

Producers: Angie Fielder, Polly Staniford, Osamah Sami

Synopsis: Paradise is the powerful true story of two men who meet and fall in love in an Australian offshore detention ​centre. Their relationship becomes a life-affirming source of strength as they take on institutional indifference and overcome hopelessness, finally making their way to freedom.

Jimpa

Closer Screens Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Director: Sophie Hyde

Writers: Sophie Hyde, Matthew Cormack

Producers: Liam Heyen, Sophie Hyde

Executive Producer: Audrey Mason-Hyde

Synopsis: A straight woman, her Queer family, and a life-changing visit. Acclaimed director Sophie Hyde’s most personal film yet – Jimpa – is a celebration of LGBTQI+ culture and considers, with nuance, the conflict and connection of a multigenerational Queer family on screen.

Bluey (working title)

Genre: Drama, Coming of Age

Writer/Director: Darlene Johnson

Producers: Darlene Johnson, Tania Chambers

Synopsis: Bluey, an angry young woman trapped in a life of violence, meets a mystery mentor who could change everything. Bluey is a story of courage, transformation, and survival.

Generate

Agrippina

Blackfella Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer/Director: Amanda Blue

Producers: Darren Dale, Erin Bretherton

Synopsis: A curious teenage girl escapes the restrictive confines of her migrant suburban community to discover love, her sexuality, and acceptance in 1980s queer Sydney.

Melaleuca

Everyone We Know

Genre: Drama

Director: Jessica Barclay Lawton

Writers: Jessica Barclay Lawton, Zef Aster

Producer: Lizzie Cater, Zef Aster

Executive Producer: Kate Laurie

Synopsis: A genderqueer 21-year-old is propelled into a complicated sexual awakening, while they wrestle the angst and restlessness of a young life in crisis.

Down the Hume

Azure Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Neo-noir

Director: Craig Boreham

Writers: Craig Boreham, Peter Polites, Adrian Chiarella

Producers: Annmaree J Bell, Paul Struthers

Synopsis: When Bux, a young gay Greek man, suspects his Anglo boyfriend, Nice Arms Pete, is stepping out on him he decides to stalk him amongst the gay beats of the western suburbs. But he soon discovers that the web of betrayal goes far deeper than he could ever have imagined.

Sweet Milk Lake

Harvey Zielinski

Genre: Dramedy

Writer: Harvey Zielinski

Producers: Rosie Lourde, Harvey Zielinski

Synopsis: After being mistaken for his alpha-cis twin brother by his estranged and dying dad, a soft-spoken trans-man relishes the opportunity to be “one of the boys”; until the weight of the lie becomes heavier than his need for the truth.

Common Ground

Carolyn Johnson Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writers/Directors: Amin Palangi, Eve Spence

Producer: Carolyn Johnson

Synopsis Kayla, a couch-surfing young woman in need of a home, sets out to find her estranged cousin who can support her. Then she meets a refugee with nothing to offer but love. Will Kayla risk her newfound security for him?

Inside

Simpatico Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Crime

Writer/Director: Charles Williams

Producer: Marian Macgowan

Synopsis: When a soon-to-be-paroled inmate manipulates a juvenile into murdering Australia’s most infamous never-to-be released prisoner, a strange paternal love triangle forms, with transformative and shocking consequences for all.

Television

Premium

My Brilliant Career

Jungle Entertainment Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama

Writer: Liz Doran

Executive Producers: Shay Spencer, Chloe Rickard, Liz Doran

Synopsis: Sybylla Melvin, a headstrong country girl, must choose between everything a conventional life offers and her own plans for a ‘brilliant career’.

The Last Guests

Lingo Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Writer: Giula Sandler

Producer: Helen Bowden

Executive Producer: Jason Stephens

Synopsis: After renting out their vacation home online, faltering newlyweds Cain and Lina undergo a terrifying ordeal that strikes at the heart of their innermost secrets. A piercing dissection of shame, trust and surveillance in our most intimate of spaces. Based on the novel “The Last Guests” by J.P. Pomare.

Bruny

Film Art Media

Genre: Drama, Political Thriller

Lead writer: Suzie Miller

Producers: Sue Maslin, Charlotte Seymour

Synopsis: Bruny is a political thriller/drama about love, loyalty and the new world order.

Immersion

I Am That Pty Ltd

Genre: Crime, Science Fiction, Neo Noir

Director: Garth Davis

Writer: Matt Vesely

Producer: Samantha Lang

Executive Producers: Garth Davis, Emile Sherman

Synopsis: When an investigation into his daughter’s illness leads to signs of a shadowy government agency experimenting with the subconscious, a police detective becomes trapped in an immersive reality.

Speaking in Tongues

See-Saw Films Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Writer: Andrew Bovell

Producer: Emile Sherman, Iain Canning

Executive Producers: Liz Watts, Emilie Sherman, Iain Canning, Jan Chapman

Synopsis: Interconnected lives are thrown into turmoil when a woman goes missing in mysterious circumstances.

Rank

Wheelhouse Productions

Genre: Comedy

Writer: Brendan Berne

Producer: Matthew Gledhill, Ailish McElmeel

Development Executive: Julia Flaster

Synopsis: Western diplomats courageously decide to put self-interest before world peace after a dictator with a complex captures a North Korean scientist, looking to go nuclear.

Generate

Journey to the Stone Country

Ambience Entertainment

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Writers: Katherine Thomson, Chantelle Murray, Wesley Enoch, Isaac Drandic

Producers: Michael Boughen, Matthew Street, Daryl Sparkes

Synopsis: After her marriage dissolves, Annabelle Beck moves back to her hometown of Townsville, Queensland. She joins her archaeologist friend, Susan, in exploring the mining fields of central Queensland and meets up again with a long lost childhood friend Indigenous officer, Bo Rennie. Bo takes Annabelle on his exploration of his traditional lands, the area she left as a young girl, and tells her of the secret “Elder’s Playground” deep in the Stone Country. Their professional relationship soon develops into a personal one. But both are historically interconnected in ways they could never imagine, a connection that could rip their relationship apart.

Rejecting Elle

Confidante Pictures

Writers: Lauren Rowe, Mansoor Noor, Steve Anthopoulos

Producer: Belinda Dean

Synopsis: In this anti-inspiration-porn comedy, a young woman with cystic fibrosis faces the wrath of everyone she loves when she impulsively decides to reject lifesaving treatment and face an early death.

Sanctuary

Mad Dan Productions Pty Ltd

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Family

Creator: Rowena Mohr

Directors: Madeleine Dyer, Rachel Griffiths

Writers: Madeleine Dyer, Daniel Mulvihill, Hannah Belanszky, Sam Carroll

Script Producer: Sam Carroll

Producers: Daniel Mulvihill, Madeleine Dyer, Rowena Mohr

Executive Producer: Rachel Griffiths

Synopsis: As four orphaned kids fight to save their family’s wildlife park from threatening outside forces, they come to realise that the greatest threats don’t always come from outside their sanctuary.

Girl, Interpreted

NG Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writers: Grace Feng Fang Juan, Nikki Tran

Synopsis: On an expiring visa, a desperate Chinese graduate picks up easy work as a Mandarin interpreter hoping to stay in Australia, only to find herself ungracefully stomping on cultural landmines and confronting her definition of home and success.

Triple X

Glace Chase

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Writer: Glace Chase

Story Consultants: Vanessa Alexander, Christiaan Van Vuuren, Davey Thompson

Synopsis: Charismatic trans performer Dexie and straight wall-street banker bro Scotty battle the world and themselves in an explosive, sexy & illicit dramedy charting the impossibility of trans love. Based on Glace Chase’s hit play Triple X.

The Interloper

Luke Ryan

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Ben Chessell

Writer: Luke Ryan

Synopsis: A downtrodden library clerk trades places with his charismatic doppelgänger, starring in a theatre production that delivers him adulation and a renewed sense of potency, yet confounds his sense of identity and endangers almost all that he has.

Wormie

Unless Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creators: Beatrix Christian, Meg O’Connell

Writers: Meg O’Connell, Beatrix Christian, Boyd Quakawoot, Stuart Page

Development Producer: Sanja Simić

Synopsis: Una is a scientist. Has never been interested in giving birth. Sure, she’ll study the biology of other animals, but a stranger developing inside her? Nope. That’s a 40-week experiment she’s not keen to run. But then an ill-timed passion brings the experiment to her; a short-term lover gets long-term ideas; and a neighbourhood cat develops troubling symptoms that mirror her own. Now Una is convinced that a deadly parasite is using her to breed.

Silent Retreat

Unless Pictures & Audiocraft

Genre: Action Adventure, Disaster

Writer/Creator: Meg O’Connell

Executive Producer: Kate Montague

Development Producer: Sanja Simic

Audio Producer: Jessica Hamilton

Synopsis: The silence at a meditation retreat is interrupted.

Phi and Me Too

Northern Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Creators: Fiona Chau, Diana Nguyen

Writers: Diana Nguyen, Chi Nguyen

Script Producer: Kelly Lefever

Producers: Serena Hunt, Joe Weatherstone

Executive Producer: Catherine Nebauer

Synopsis: Phi and Me Too is a relationship comedy between a Vietnamese refugee mother Kim Huong and her Australian-raised teenage daughter, Phi. Kim Huong goes to outrageous lengths to give her daughter a better life, to love her, and protect her from the big scary western (suburban) world. A beautiful balance of humour and heart – it’s tough love – The Viet Way!

Online

Generate

Ding Dong I’m Gay (season two)

Wintergarden Pictures Pty Ltd

Genre: Comedy

Writers: Tim Spencer, Zoe Norton Lodge

Producer: Tim Spencer, Rosie Braye

Executive Producer: Joshua Longhurst

Synopsis: A high-achieving neurotic seeks to guide his naive, newly-out country cousin through the urban gay experience, but his insecurities blind him to the genuine connection they share.

Descent

Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Genre: Comedy

Producer: Sam Lingham

Director/Producer: Max Miller

Writers: Madi Savage, Millie Holten, Ella Lawry

Synopsis: Convinced they can save humanity from climate doom, three disgraced scientists descend the deepest and most treacherous hole in the ocean … the Mariana Trench.

Snack

Frances McNair

Director: Natalie van den Dungen

Writers: Frankie McNair, Harris Stuckey, Scout Boxall

Producers: Emma Sharp, Evan Munro-Smith

Executive Producer: Max Miller

Synopsis: A depressed and socially anxious Banana tries to win therapy so they can win back their human ex-girlfriend.

Single: An Animated Series

Studio Antics Australia

Genre: Action Adventure, Romantic Comedy, Animation

Creator: Tilly Robba

Director: Tilly Robba, Steph Jowett

Writer: Ang Collins, Michael Costi

Producer: Steph Jowett, Tilly Robba

Synopsis: Dating isn’t easy, even for a cartoon character. Single follows housemates Tilly, Luke and Bridie as they bamboozle their way through a trippy inner west kaleidoscope of blind dates, trendy pubs, casual hookups, gynaecologist appointments gone wrong, and a bunch of other psychedelic encounters. Their hilariously unsuccessful quests for love in the Sydney cesspool of disappointment ultimately leads them to interrogate their own friendship.

The Hairy Marys

Ffunky Munky Productions

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Creators/Writers: Tamara Whyte, Michelle Crozier

Producers: Serena Hunt, Tamara Whyte

Synopsis: In the remote Northern Territory town of Nhulunbuy, sassy and intelligent single mums Queen Nwa and Revolution roll through the punches of their chaotic lives as carers to their children on the spectrum.