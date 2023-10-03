Screen Australia unveils new games funding opportunities

Screen Australia has updated its games funding, replacing the Games: Expansion Pack with three new opportunities.

Backed by the Federal Government’s National Cultural Policy, which includes a commitment of $12 million over four years, the support includes a Games Production Fund, designed to assist independent games towards release or early access; the Emerging Gamemakers Fund for the development of original new projects or prototypes; and the Future Leaders Delegation, which will fund and support up to five individual applicants to travel to San Francisco to attend Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason encouraged independent game makers to seize the new opportunities and share their “unique visions”.

“Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed remarkable transformation and growth in the Australian digital games industry, and it has been inspiring to support a diverse range of practitioners and projects from emerging talents to experts in the field,” he said.

“Screen Australia’s Games: Expansion Pack played a crucial role in supporting Australian independent game developers, and we’re committed to continuing that support. From beautifully intricate puzzle games like The Master’s Pupil to AGDA Game of the Year-nominated word game Gubbins, the wide range of games supported is proof of the creative strength of the Australian indie games community.”

Launched in March 2022, the Games: Expansion Pack has since distributed $8.1 million across 62 projects and two First Nations games studios. During this period, the Federal Government also introduced the Digital Games Tax Offset which provides projects with budgets over $500,000 with a 30 per cent tax incentive.

Mason said the new funding showcased the agency’s commitment to Australia’s growing games industry.

“Today’s announcement represents an evolution of our games funding and will serve our independent game makers into the future,” he said.

Find out more about the Games Production Fund here, the Emerging Gamemakers Fund here, and the Future Leaders Delegation here.