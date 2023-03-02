Emerging to mid-level NSW creatives have a new avenue to develop their feature film ideas with Screen NSW launching the Short Film to Feature Fast Track initiative.

Up to three teams will be given an opportunity to create a short film or proof-of-concept, while also receiving script development funding for a feature film project.

Formats can include live action and animation for both the short/proof of concept and feature, with all fiction genres eligible.

According to the criteria, the feature film script does not have to be the same story or a long version of the short film, it should be connected, for example, by creative voice, genre, tone, or stylistic approach.

Once selected, the teams will be allocated an NSW-based executive producer (EP) by Screen NSW to provide guidance across both the production of the short film and script development. The selected EP will be reflective of the creative voice, genre, tone and/or stylistic approach of the short/proof of concept and feature film.

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth said the initiative would identify and track fresh NSW filmmaking talent and invest in developing scripts that were compelling, distinctive, and have a strong sense of audience.

“The Feature Fast Track Initiative will enable successful teams to take the next step in their career,” she said.

“A short film or proof-of-concept was pivotal for moving into the feature film space for NSW creatives such as Mirrah Foulkes, Warwick Thornton, and David Michôd, and we are excited to support a fresh set of NSW voices.”

Applications will be assessed by a combination of Screen NSW and an industry professional from the film distributor sectors, from which a shortlist will be compiled. Screen NSW will then interview shortlisted teams.

All projects are to be produced and post-produced entirely in NSW. Documentary concepts are not eligible for the initiative.

The Short Film to Feature Fast Track initiative will open for applications on Monday, March 20 with the closing date for Stage 1 being Friday, April 27.

Find out more details on how to apply here.