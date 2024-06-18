NSW screen industry avoids Budget cuts

The New South Wales’ screen industry funding will be maintained after the Minns government handed down a restrained State Budget that is attempting to reign in record public debt.

It is a welcome change after last year’s Budget initially flagged major cuts to a swathe of screen subsidies – a decision that was reversed after an industry outcry. The NSW economy is nonetheless expected to remain under pressure for several years, with deficits forecast until at least 2027.

The NSW Arts Minister, John Graham, in a statement, said $35 million had been allocated to the Made in NSW Fund, which attracts major productions to the state, as well as ongoing investment to provide certainty for the Post-Production and Visual Effects rebate scheme.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) CEO Matthew Deaner said the industry welcomed the NSW government’s ongoing commitment to the screen industry.

“Our industry warmly welcomes the certainty and funding support to the NSW screen industry provided through the ongoing Made in NSW program and rebates for Digital Games and PDV, which will continue at a level that meets the needs of industry,” Deaner said.

“It is clear that the Minns Government understands and appreciates the important role that our industry plays in NSW, creating thousands of skilled jobs, as well as important cultural and economic benefits.

“Our industry also looks forward to the release in coming weeks of the three-year NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy, that we hope will provide some important detail around fulfilling the important commitment made to industry in the Creative Communities policy.”