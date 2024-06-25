NSW Government names participants for Creatability Internship Program

Ten practitioners with disability will soon embark on professional development opportunities in the creative industries, after being selected for the NSW Government’s 2024 Createability Internship Program.

Delivered through Create NSW and Screen NSW, in partnership with Accessible Arts, the 10 internships provide professional development opportunities for creatives, while supporting host organisations to create accessible pathways to employment, training, and support for people with disability. This is the third year the program has been run.

The 10 Createability interns and host organisations for 2024 are:

Aaron Gold – Sydney Theatre Company

Bianca Yeung – Lingo Pictures

Holly-Jane Cohle – Erth Visual & Physical Theatre

James Weaver – Performance Space

Jo Roberts – Tantrum Youth Arts

Kate Teal-Spicer – ABC Compass

Kyle Goldfinch – SBS Special Broadcasting Service

Louis Walker – Erth Visual & Physical Theatre

Sarah Carrol – Outloud

Sufiya Naqvi – ABC Children’s and Family team

Create NSW director for arts Karen Rodgers said the program, now in its third year, had led to ongoing employment and other long-term positive outcomes for the interns, who “all have so much to offer”.

“The Createability Internship Program is changing the way many creative industry organisations embrace access and inclusion to greatly expand the career pathways for practitioners with disability,” she said.

Screen NSW head of screen Kyas Hepworth agreed, noting the internships demonstrated how small adjustments can break through barriers to access and inclusion across the screen industry.

“I’m delighted to see passionate practitioners connecting with organisations where their talents and valuable perspectives are needed,” she said.

Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin looked forward to seeing the 2024 cohort make their mark in their chosen fields.

“The Createability Internship Program is bringing all creative practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf a step closer to a truly accessible and inclusive sector, with stronger participation, representation, and diversity in the arts and screen industries,” she said.

“Accessible Arts is delighted to once again partner with the NSW Government to deliver the Createability initiative in 2024.”