Screen Producers Australia announces 2023 Ones To Watch participants

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has unveiled its Ones To Watch cohort for 2023, featuring producers from across First Nations stories, social media series, drama, horror, rom-coms and factual.

Infamous Pictures’ Alexandra Doering (NSW), Anaphora Productions’ Amy Parry (QLD), GGG Films’ Gillian Crosby (VIC), Get Back Jojo’s Jodie Kirkbride (SA), Fringe Dweller Films’ Lisa Albert (VIC), Third Impact Films’ Michael Hudson (VIC), Strange Mage’s Monique Mulcahy (VIC), BiRiny’s Nara Wilson (SA), Not a Phase’s Stephanie Cole (WA), Freelance’s Tessa Mansfield-Hung (VIC), KEWL Studios’ Tobias Willis (VIC), and Niu Studios’ Vee Shi (VIC) will be matched with leading Australian producers for 1-on-1 mentoring and will take part in an exclusive webinar series to develop their creative slate and business skills in the lead-up to next year’s Screen Forever.

Each participant will also be given the opportunity to apply for the Ones To Watch Screen Internship, supported by Screen Australia, which provides financial assistance of up to $20,000 for a placement with a global production company.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the organisation had been overwhelmed by the calibre of applicants for the 11th iteration of the program.

“The program has built a reputation as a platform for early-career producers to bolster their careers, opening doors to new industry connections and as a way for them to fine-tune their existing skill sets,” he said.

“We are confident that this year’s cohort, similar to past participants, will embrace opportunities for personal and professional growth offered throughout the program, solidifying their careers into the future.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our program partners for their continued support, and to wish the Ones To Watch luck as they begin the six-month program and look forward to meeting in person at Screen Forever 38 in March 2024.”