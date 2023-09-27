Screen Queensland appoints Danielle Ah Boo as head of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander program

Screen Queensland will welcome Torres Strait Islander woman Danielle Ah Boo in the newly created role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander program head.

Hailing from Thursday Island, Ah Boo has previously worked in production for First Nations-founded agency Carbon Creative and more recently as a financial accountant with Arrow Energy. She has also served as treasurer and co-chair of Reconciliation Queensland.

In her new role, she will work to uplift First Nations voices across the state’s screen industry while reporting to CEO Jacqui Feeney.

Ah Boo said her aim was to elevate awareness of the cultural significance of First Nations heritage and open doors to new and exciting opportunities for practitioners.

“I am eagerly looking forward to amplifying Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices and stories in the screen industry, as truth-telling holds immense significance in shaping our nation’s history,” she said.

“I have always had a passion for the screen industry. I have worked on the production side in the past and I’m excited to embark on this new journey.”

Screen Queensland board members Aaron Fa’Aoso and Dean Gibson, who were also on the selection panel for the role, said Ah Boo’s appointment reflected the agency’s commitment to a more diverse and inclusive screen sector where First Nations practitioners and narratives “receive the recognition and support they deserve”.

“The selection panel was impressed by Danielle’s fresh perspectives, leadership qualities, and enthusiasm for the role,” they said.

“She will bring a dynamic and forward-focused approach to the development of Screen Queensland’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander program.

“This holistic strategy will provide a statewide approach to supporting First Nations practitioners at all levels of the industry, creating a stronger, more representative sector—one that can contribute to Queensland’s Path to Treaty through authentic screen content that encourages truth-telling and healing.”

Feeney said the agency had been undertaking First Nations-led community consultation to inform its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Program and was looking forward to Ah Boo leading the agency through the next stage of its development.

“Danielle’s appointment to the Screen Queensland leadership team will ensure we achieve meaningful progress in how we coordinate, cooperate, and collaborate to build more sustainable opportunities and outcomes for First Nations screen stories in our state,” she said.

“Danielle is naturally empathetic and inclusive. She also possesses strong stakeholder skills and deep financial acumen, which she will put to good use to drive our industry forward.”

Ah Boo joins Screen Queensland from Tuesday, October 3.