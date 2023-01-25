Screen Well is currently developing a suite of wellbeing resources and training designed for small screen businesses and sole traders.

With the financial support of Screen Australia, Screen Queensland and VicScreen, Screen Well will deliver three screen-specific wellbeing guides to address identified gaps in industry knowledge about mental health, and deliver information and processes for small screen business owners to improve wellbeing outcomes for their businesses.

“Our industry is jam packed full of people running small businesses, whether as a sole trader or a small company. Many screen business owners have a real desire to help improve wellbeing within their business for their staff, contractors and colleagues, but with limited time and resources at their disposal, it can be difficult to know what to do, or where to start – that’s exactly where this initiative will help,” says Ben Steel, co-founder and director of Screen Well.

Alongside this, Screen Well is offering 60 free places across five online mental health first aid courses commencing in April. These courses focus on mental health prevention and intervention skills.

“Screen Queensland advocates for our industry to pursue best-practice approaches to all aspects of screen production and supporting the mental health of our practitioners is paramount. We are pleased to partner with Screen Well as they deliver these vital resources and training opportunities, designed to meet the specific needs of small business and sole traders,” said Screen Queensland chief content officer Dr Belinda Burns.

“We encourage the screen industry to engage with Screen Well in 2023 to foster safer workplaces and to provide employees with access to meaningful mental health assistance.”

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher added: “Our screen industry is renowned for having some of the world’s hardest working practitioners. While we applaud the output and phenomenal achievements of the sector, we need to equally champion the health and wellbeing of its practitioners and businesses. VicScreen is proud to partner with Screen Well to deliver a range of vital resources and training, empowering business leaders and sole traders with the tools they need to support a healthy workplace.”

If you are a small business or sole trader, express interest in attending one of the mental health first aid courses here.

The program is supported with Screen Australia’s Industry Partnerships funding.