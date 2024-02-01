Screenrights increases Cultural Fund grant pool to $300,000

Screenrights has opened applications for its 2024 Cultural Fund, which has grown to incorporate a $300,000 grant pool.

Designed to support projects that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand, the focus of this year’s fund is Big Issues: Creative Solutions.

Up to $50,000 of funding is available per initiative, with the total amount up from $265,000 last year.

Previous recipients include Screen Trades, Young Pasifika Animators, the Goolarri Writers Program, the Unquiet Collective, Sweetshop & Green, Back to Back Theatre, and Co-Curious.

Cultural Fund committee chair Rachel Antony said this year’s focus was on inviting creative solutions to the challenges and opportunities faced by the education and screen sectors.

“Whether it’s issues around AI, sustainability, or access and inclusion, for example, it’s terrific that the Screenrights membership is able to support some of the innovative problem-solving we know our communities are continually exploring,” she said.

To strengthen the chance of funding for more diverse projects and reduce barriers to entry, Screenrights will again be accepting expressions of interest from applicants who are less experienced in funding submissions, with help available in the application process.

Cultural Fund applications will close on Wednesday 10 April, at 5pm AEST. Find out more information about the guidelines for the fund, as well as how to apply here.