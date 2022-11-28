Ken Crouch will depart as CEO of Screenworks in February after more than eight years in the top job.

His tenure has coincided with a period of considerable growth and consolidation for the regional screen development organisation, which is delivering major projects in regional and remote NSW, Queensland, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory.

Crouch, who is leaving to take up a national senior screen industry role, said he was “incredibly proud” of what Screenworks had been able to achieve under his leadership.

“I have overseen more than 280 training and industry development initiatives, attended by and supported more than 14,000 regional Australians,” he said.

“I’m particularly proud of the Regional Crew Development Program that we created with Netflix and the NSW Government; our three annual Career Pathways Programs that continue to support regional producers, directors, and screenwriters in NSW; and the Regional Screen In LA program in partnership with Hollywood-based organisation, Australians In Film.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with all staff and members of the board during that time, and I thank them for their support and hard work in growing Screenworks into what it is today.

Crouch added that with funding secured for the next three years, the future for Screenworks was looking “very bright”.

“It is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO who can keep driving the organisation forward and delivering initiatives that effect change in the lives and careers of regional people,” he said.

Screenworks chair Dustin Clare thanked Crouch for his commitment and dedication to Screenworks and for his leadership in building the organisation to where it is today.

“Providing the best opportunities for regionally based Australians to excel in the screen industry will continue to be our focus as we transition to a new CEO over the coming months,” he said.