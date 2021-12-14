The regional practitioners to take part in Screenworks’ Career Pathway Programs for 2022 have been revealed, with each of the three initiatives drawing a record number of submissions.

Nick Bolton from the Illawarra and Alexandra Doering from North West NSW have been selected for the Regional Producer Elevator Program. They will each receive $3,500 to support their professional and career development, plus attendance at the Screenworks Regional to Global Screen Forum in May 2022 and support from Screen Producers Australia.

Katie Tonkin, an Indigenous woman from Wiradjuri Country in the Northern Rivers, Morgan Healy, also from the Northern Rivers, and Angharad (Harry) Lloyd will take part in the Director Pathways Program, with the high calibre of applicants meaning three were chosen, instead of the usual two.

Supported by the Australian Directors’ Guild, the trio will receive $3,500 to implement their career development programs, while receiving guidance, advice, and industry introductions.

There were also three participants chosen for the Inside the Writers Room Program, supported by Screen NSW, with Iris Huizinga from the Illawarra to observe a writers room at Matchbox Pictures, Elisa Cristallo from the South Coast of NSW to go to Wooden Horse, and James Mayson from the Northern Rivers to attend EQ Media.

Screenworks CEO Ken Crouch said strong response to the programs reflected the increasing screen talent in regional NSW.

“We’re delighted to be supporting these eight talented regional practitioners in 2022 and assisting them in advancing their careers,” he said.

“We really appreciate the involvement of the production companies and guilds who partner with us for these programs – in doing so, they support the progress of individual practitioners’ careers and projects as well as the growth of the screen industry in regional NSW.”

The selection panels for the three programs were made up of representatives from program partners, industry bodies and guilds, and independent assessors.