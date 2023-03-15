Executives from Paramount, Amazon and the ABC will share their commissioning priorities at Screenworks Regional to Global Screen Forum later this month, alongside those previously announced from Stan, Netflix and SBS.

Screenworks unveiled the full program for the event today, to be held March 30-April 1 in Lennox Head, as well as live online.

Amazon senior scripted development executive Sarah Christie, Paramount ANZ head of development Yeesum Lo and ABC acting head of entertainment and specialist Jennifer Collins will joing the ‘Looking Ahead: Platforms Tell Us What They Want’ session alongside Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu, SBS scripted commissioning editor Loani Arman and Stan development executive Katherine Brown.

The ABC’s newly-appointed chief content officer, Chris Oliver-Taylor, will moderate a session called Navigating the World, to feature Jungle Entertainment partner, COO and EP Chloe Rickard and Matchbox Pictures COO Matt Vitins. Up for discussion will be international opportunities for Australian productions, including navigating key markets, and how to build partnerships and leverage digital platforms.

Screen Australia’s new head of industry development Ken Crouch will appear with representatives from state and territory agencies to discuss opportunities in their regions and how they are working to address below-the-line skills gaps.

The conference will also include the pitches of the six finalists in the AACTA Pitch Regional landscapes competition, followed by the announcement of the winner. Judges include Madman Entertainment co-founder and CEO Paul Wiegard, SBS’s Arman and producer Deb Cox, who previously took Regional Landscapes finalist A Sunburnt Christmas through to production on via Every Cloud Productions.

Screenworks CEO Lisa O’Meara said the forum represented a rare opportunity to connect with some of the most influential people in the Australian industry.

“We are bringing together broadcasters and streamers, screen agencies, producers, writers, directors and other screen content creatives from across regional and metropolitan Australia for three stimulating and results-focused days of discussions and ideas sharing,” she said.

“I encourage people to attend in person if they can to really benefit from the networking opportunities, but Regional to Global will also be streamed.”

Full program is here.