Seven Network has appointed executive producer Sylvia D’Souza to the newly-created role of head of reality.

In her new position, D’Souza will report to director of production Andrew Backwell and be responsible for the network’s slate of reality programs, including MKR, Farmer Wants A Wife, SAS Australia, Kitchen Nightmares, Border Security – Australia’s Front Line and several new shows for 2023 that have not yet been announced.

As an executive producer at Seven, D’Souza has amassed credits across SAS Australia, Farmer Wants A Wife, MKR, House Rules, Bride and Prejudice, Seven Year Switch and The All New Monty Guys and Gals.

“Sylvia has been an invaluable member of the Seven team for many years and I’m delighted she has agreed to take on this important new role, leading the production of many of our current hit shows and some fantastic new shows for next year and beyond,” said Backwell.

Previously D’Souza has worked at Endemol Shine Australia, CJZ and Nine Network, working on shows such as Married At First Sight, Travel Guides, Bondi Rescue, MasterChef Australia and Australian Survivor.

She described it as an “absolute privilege” to lead Seven’s reality slate.

“I am excited about what’s to come and grateful to production and programming gods Andrew Backwell and Angus Ross and the many talented producers and production teams we work with who help bring these shows to life.”

D’Souza’s appointment follows that of Majella Wiemers to the new role of head of entertainment last month.