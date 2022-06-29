ITV head of entertainment Majella Wiemers will join the Seven Network in the same capacity later this year.

Prior to joining ITV in 2017, Wiemers held senior roles at Endemol Shine Australia, Nine Network, Network 10 and Southern Star.

Born in Queensland, she began her television career as a news and current affairs reporter and presenter, and producer working on programs such as Today, A Current Affair, Sunday, RPA, and Getaway.

Her other credits include The Voice, Operation Live, Beat The Chasers, This Is Your Life, Shark Tank, Love Island, This Time Next Year, Last Chance Surgery, Embarrassing Bodies Down Under, The Cube, and The Great Australian Spelling Bee.

As Seven head of entertainment, Wiemers will report to director of production, Andrew Backwell, and be responsible for the network’s slate of entertainment programs, including The Voice, Australian Idol, and Australia’s Got Talent.

She said she couldn’t wait to bring all her skills across all facets of production to this role and to Seven.

“I am so excited to be returning to a network and in particular, the Seven Network – leaders in entertainment,” she said.

Backwell said he was “delighted” with the appointment, having known and worked with Wiemers for many years.

“She is one of the best television production executives in Australia and is a great addition to our network,” he said.