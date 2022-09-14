Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Australian Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram will start streaming on Apple TV+ from October 14.

The series follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), who looks to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar.

The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces. Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin and Justin Kurzel also executive produce along with Eric Warren Singer, who co-created the series. Shantaram is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

The first three episodes will premiere October 13, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16.