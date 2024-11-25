Sophia Banks to direct film about Bitcoin founder

Sophia Banks will helm a new feature about Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto which she will produce through her production company Getaway Entertainment.

As per Deadline, the film is inspired by Andrew O’Hagan’s long-form article “The Satoshi Affair,” which details the journalist’s time with Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who falsely claimed to be the identity behind the elusive Bitcoin founder.

It will examine the dramatic events that led O’Hagan to investigate the mysterious figure, and his pursuit to uncover the true identity of the cryptic inventor behind the digital, which has oscillated sharply since being launched in the late 2000s.

Mark Goffman is adapting the screenplay and also producing alongside David Sacks, of David O. Sacks Productions, and Daniel Brunt. Banks, Damiano Tucci, and Arwen Elys Dayton are producing for Getaway Entertainment, with David Seimer executive producing.

The announcement comes two months after the launch of Getaway Entertainment, founded by Banks and Tucci, which also has Cary Fukinaga’s Blood On Snow, Paul Schraeder’s Oh Canada, and Julian Schabel’s In the Hand of Dante on its slate.

In a statement to Deadline, the Black Site director said the “challenge of bringing such a complex story to life” was one she was eager to take on.

“This film will not only explore the question of ‘Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?’ but also the cultural and technological ripple effect that the creation of Bitcoin has had, and continues to have, on our world,” she said.