SPA unveils line-up for Connect Market

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has revealed further details of next year’s Connect Market, which will take place March 19-21 on the Gold Coast as part of Screen Forever.

The buyers confirmed for next year’s market include ABC, ACTF, Arcadia, the Foxtel Group, Roadshow Films, SBS, Sharmill Films, Stan, Studiocanal, Fifth Season, Red Arrow Studios International, and SC Films International, as well as global financier Head Gear Films.

Taking part in the Online Global Market, set to be held March 26-27, are Bankside Films, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Studios, Fremantle International, Keshet International, and ZDF Studios. More local and global buyers will be announced in the coming months.

The SPA Connect Market will again incorporate Ready, Steady Pitch!, Marketplace Roundtables, and the Screenrights Speed Networking Hour.

There will also be a Production Partnerships Forum for independent producers to meet with production companies, while the Publishers Pitch & Market, in which publishers, agents, and authors can showcase IP to producers, returns following a hiatus last year.

Prior to the beginning of Screen Forever, SPA will provide new delegates with an overview of the conference and how to make the most of the three days and nights as part of an initiative entitled Launchpad. This will begin with a presentation featuring first-hand experiences at the conference, after which emerging and early career producers will have an opportunity to meet with lawyers, accountants, financiers, post houses, insurers, and other services and facilities.

Spots for the SPA Connect Market and the Online Global Market are pre-booked on a first-come-first-serve basis, with all Gold Coast registered delegates receiving the opportunity to pitch.

SPA Connect Market Bookings open at 12:00pm AEST on Tuesday, February 20, while bookings for the Online Global Market open 12:00pm AEST on Tuesday, February 27.

Both markets are open to delegates with a Gold Coast Pass, with meetings able to be booked via the SPA Connect Market page.