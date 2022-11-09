Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the producers whose Pitch On Demand submissions have secured them a pitch meeting with one or more of the commissioning executives from Binge, Paramount+ or Stan.

Fourteen SPA members’ pitches have been selected from 225 submissions. Each shortlisted applicant has been offered a practice pitch session with SPA.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said that the ongoing success of the initiative was a testament to the “diverse, bold, and unique” creative talent within the SPA membership.

“Pitch on Demand continues to foster and help cultivate new opportunities and pathways for Australian producers to ensure Australian stories are seen on screens locally and internationally,” he said.

The pitches with the commissioning executives will be held from November 14-18.

SPA members progressing to pitch phase are:

Amanda Morrison – Komixx Entertainment

– Komixx Entertainment Angela MacDonald

Chloe Hume – Ludo Studio

– Ludo Studio Georgia Humphreys – Corner Table Productions

– Corner Table Productions Janelle Landers – WBMC

– WBMC Jessica Beange – Truth is Love

– Truth is Love Jodie Bell – Ramu Productions

– Ramu Productions John Soto – Filmscope Entertainment

– Filmscope Entertainment Kate Separovich – Lake Martin Films

– Lake Martin Films Lauren Simpson – Iris Arc Pictures

– Iris Arc Pictures Richard Di Gregorio – Peregrine Productions

– Peregrine Productions Sarah Smith – Cornerstone Pictures

– Cornerstone Pictures Tracy Richardson