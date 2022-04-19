Space 22 is a new six-part documentary series that explores the impact art and creativity can have on mental health.

Led by performer Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who has faced her own mental health challenges, the series follows seven strangers, each with their own lived experience of mental ill-health, as they take part in an ambitious experiment to test if the simple act of creativity can help heal invisible wounds.

Supported by psychotherapist Noula Diamantopoulos, the participants will be joined by three well-known Australian artists – mixed media artist, Abdul Abdulla, sets a first challenge designed to expose the group’s vulnerabilities; Archibald winner Wendy Sharpe offers a new way to express confronting emotions through painting; and performer Eddie Perfect brings his unique skills to help participants express their thoughts and release pent-up emotions through song writing and singing. Observing the group from a distance, researchers from the Black Dog Institute measure the mental and social impact of each challenge.

Space 22 is an original BBC Studios ANZ production for the ABC. Executive producing for BBC Studios are Kylie Washington, Anita Jorgensen, and Ariel White while Bev Shroot is BBC Studios series producer. Also involved are ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna and ABC head of factual and culture, Jen Collins. The series, which is distributed by BBC Studios, will premiere Tuesday, May 17 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.