Steve Martin to EP feature about the Western Desert Art Movement, ‘Honey Ant Dreamers’

Feature film Honey Ant Dreamers, which goes behind the birth of the Western Desert Art Movement, is set to shoot in the Northern Territory next year, with US actor and comedian – and avid Indigenous art collector – Steve Martin as executive producer.

Pitjantjara, Luritja and Warlpiri woman Anyupa Emily Napangarti Butcher is co-writer and co-director alongside CJZ’s co-founder and creative director Michael Cordell; the film will be the feature directorial debut for both.

In the Western Desert outpost of Papunya, tribal groups fought to preserve their law, culture and identity by painting that which was most precious to them, their Tjukurrpa. These sacred stories, once painted on their bodies and in the sand, migrated to boards and canvas, taking the art world by storm. At the centre of this revolutionary act was an extraordinary entrepreneur, traditional elder Kaapa Tjampitjinpa.

“Contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art was pioneered because of the innovative, radical, and entrepreneurial thinking of the Painting Men in Papunya who wanted to keep their culture alive in the era of assimilation,” said Butcher.

“This story is both ancient and current. Local and global. Our art started in the sand, the rocks, the very formation of Australia.

“These painters shared a vision of maintaining cultural laws while sharing our unique collectives of cultures from Papunya to the world.”

(L-R): Co-writer, co-director and EP Michael Cordell, executive producer Sammy Butcher, producer Maggie Miles and co-writer and co-director Anyupa Butcher.

In addition to writing and directing, Cordell is also an executive producer. CJZ has invested in the development of the project for the last 10 years; it is been a passion project for Cordell. Co-executive producing is senior Traditional Owner and Papunya resident, Sammy Butcher, founder of the Warumpi Band.

“The birth of the Western Desert art movement is a triumphant and universal survival story. No other story I know better celebrates the extraordinary depth, richness and heritage of the world’s longest surviving culture,” Cordell said.

“It is also a conciliation story about black and white Australia coming together. As such Honey Ant Dreamers is a profoundly optimistic story.”

Maggie Miles will serve as producer through her company Savage Films, working in collaboration with CJZ and the community representatives involved in this story.

In addition to serving as executive producer, Martin is an investor in Honey Ant Dreamers and has been actively engaged in script development. He joined the team in 2022, describing himself as a “cheerleader and kibitzer” for the film.

““I am honoured to be a part of this exciting and valuable project. It presents a little known yet powerful story to a waiting world,” he said.

Honey Ant Dreamers is to be filmed entirely in the Northern Territory, across Papunya, the MacDonnell Ranges and Alice Springs. The NT Government has supported the project with $450,000 via the Screen Territory Production Attraction Incentive Program, with the expectation it in inject $1.92 million back into the economy.

Icon will handle distribution in Australia and New Zealand.