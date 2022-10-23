STONEFISH from Missing Letter Productions on Vimeo.

Actors Megan Smart and George Pullar move behind the camera with Stonefish, nominated for the AACTA Award for Best Short Film.

Directed by Smart and written by Pullar, the dark comedy tells the story of an anxious young poet who accidentally instigates a feud with his neighbour when he tries to quell the barking of his dog.

Set in a quiet, coastal, Australian town, the story sees two unlikely worlds crash together: hipsters and hoodlums. In an escalating game of cat and mouse we almost witness the forming of a beautiful friendship between two broken men, before it is inevitably undone, by a dirty, hidden truth.

Pullar stars as poet Jonathon, alongside Ben Oxenbould, Aleks Mikic, Jose Luigi Talite and Christian Di Michiel.

Smart and Pullar, who studied at WAAPA together, created Stonefish during COVID lockdowns. They recently launched their own company The Missing Letter Productions, through which they produced Stonefish with Nonny Klaile.

They are developing other projects including a TV series and feature film.

Stonefish has played at various festivals including Flickerfest and Sydney Film Festival, with Smart nominated for Best Director at the CinefestOz short film awards.