‘Streets of Colour’ (Teaser)

Writer-director Ronnie S. Riskalla’s Streets of Colour, led by Rahel Romahn, will have its world premiere at Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace June 26.

Romahn is a Tez, a young Middle-Eastern man from Sydney’s western suburbs who faces the challenges of being from a different culture and growing up in a misunderstood neighbourhood. He hates who he is and the skin he was born in. After a life changing event forces Tez to lose his pregnant girlfriend, along with his friends and everything he cares for, he turns to using and dealing drugs, careening downward on a self-destructive spiral. It takes true love – and an emotional journey of self-discovery, culture and spirituality – for Tez to ultimately find his redemption.

The story is inspired by and loosely-based on Riskalla’s own life, and he produces the film with Yolandi Franken.

Streets of Colour is a SkyCross Entertainment production, in association with Frankendipity Enterprises and Rishi Raj Films, with chief executive producer Dr. Raj Patankar and executive producers Drew Pearson and Nenif David.

Screen Inc is handling distribution in ANZ.