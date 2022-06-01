Stuart McDonald’s Gold Coast-shot wine rom-com A Perfect Pairing has proven palatable with international audiences, reaching the number one global ranking on Netflix.

According to data from the streamer, the film has been viewed for more than 32,630,000 hours across the past week, coming in ahead of Rebel Wilson comedy Senior Year and Jackass Forever cut footage montage, Jackass 4.5.

McDonald, who shot the film in the Numinbah Valley across five weeks last winter, told IF the news was the “perfect feedback” for a filmmaking team that “engaged in such a passionate and creative way”.

“I always wanted to celebrate the Gold Coast hinterland in a cinematic way,” he said.

“Because I’m a big fan of rom-com genre, it’s great to see them being so widely enjoyed on Netflix. Every time I see an Australian film do well globally it’s cause for celebration as a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, A Perfect Pairing stars Victoria Justice as Lola, an LA wine-company executive who travels to an Australian sheep station in an attempt to land a major client (Samantha Tolj).

While working as a ranch hand, she forms a connection with a rugged local Max (Adam Demos). As they open up to one another, Lola discovers that Australia has introduced her to much more than just a love for entrepreneurship.

The film was produced by Hoodlum Entertainment’s Deborah Glover and Tracey Vieira, alongside Robyn Snyder and Deborah Evans.

Hackett and Galanoy also executive produced with Hoodlum’s Tracey Robertson Nathan Mayfield, and Fernando Szew.

Vieira told IF Hoodlum was thrilled the Australian-set story had been able to resonate across the world.

“We had the most incredible experience making this Australian rom-com that started with the writers and continued through to final delivery,” she said.

“Our cast, crew, and director went above and beyond every step of the way and the beautiful Numinbah Valley really delivered on the spectacular vision that Stuart McDonald created.”