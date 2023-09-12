‘Stylebender’ (Trailer)

Zoë McIntosh’s Stylebender is an intimate look at Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based MMA champion Israel Adesanya that goes beyond the octagon and delves deep into an unlikely fighter’s journey.

Exploring Adesanya’s experiences of masculinity, bullying, mental health, and the healing power of dance, the documentary is a poignant examination of the complex, electrifying, and sometimes controversial figure known as ‘The Last Stylebender’.

McIntosh wrote the film alongside Brendan Donovan and Tom Blackwell, who also produces with Fraser Brown and Leela Menon.

The Fluroblack production is being released in cinemas September 28 via Ahi.