South Australian indie thriller You’ll Never Find Me, directed by Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell, will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film, written by Bell, is set during a rampaging storm, when a shaken young woman (Jordan Cowan) arrives at a stranger’s (Brendan Rock) door in an caravan park seeking shelter. They both question motives and desires as things escalate to a deadly, bizarre showdown.

Allen, Bell, Cowan and Christine Williams produce, with Umbrella handling distribution rights in ANZ. Ari Harrison is an executive producer.

Heads of department include cinematographer Maxx Corkindale and costume designer Victoria Perry (both recently on IF’s Rising Talent list for 2023), as well as composer Darren Lim, while Allen also edits.

You’ll Never Find Me is the only Australian project to be selected for Tribeca Film Festival so far, with the feature narrative, documentary and animated films line-up unveiled today.

The 2023 features program includes 109 feature films from 127 filmmakers across 36 countries. Forty-one per cent of all features are directed by women, and 36 per cent by BIPOC filmmakers.

The documentary competition includes the world premiere of US film Transition, which follows Australian filmmaker Jordan Bryon as he undergoes transition while embedded with Taliban forces. Bryon directs with Monica Villamizar.

Also in the comp are two Kiwi docs, Stylebender and US/UK co-pro All That Heaven Allowed.

Directed by Zoe McIntosh and produced by Tom Blackwell, Fraser Brown and Leela Menon, Stylebender follows Nigerian-born, New Zealand-based MMA champion Israel Adesanya who just two weeks ago reclaimed the UFC world middleweight champion title with a second round KO against longtime rival Alex Pereira. Ahi is handling distribution in ANZ.

A HBO Documentary Films release, All That Heaven Allowed examines the life of actor Rock Hudson, from his public “ladies’ man” persona to his private life as a gay man. Stephen Kijak directs, with producers Will Clarke, George Chignell, Carolyne Jurriaans, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Tribeca Film Festival takes place in New York June 7-18.