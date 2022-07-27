Created and produced by Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope, Summer Love is an anthology of eight very different summer holiday stories.

Characters include old friends Jules (Sibylla Budd), Tom (Patrick Brammall), Jonah (Stephen Curry), and Steph (Harriet Dyer), who discover their friendship may have reached its expiry date; surprise instant parents Kelly (Miranda Tapsell) and Craig (Richard Davies); aspiring rapper Imran (Nazeem Hussain) and his surgeon girlfriend, Nabilah (Sana’a Shaik), who grapple with Imran’s abandonment issues; chalk-and-cheese couple Luke (Tim Draxl) and Olly (Harry McNaughton), whose one-year anniversary brings a surprise interloper into their relationship; Charlie (Chenoa Deemal) and Zeke (Bjorn Stewart) whose trial separation is not going to get in the way of their annual beach weekend; sisters Hannah (Alison Bell) and Alex (Annie Maynard), who leave their chaotic family lives behind for a holiday recharge; and troubled teenager Frankie (Charlotte Maggi), who is surprised when unknown visitor Trevor (Keith Robinson) suddenly arrives on the front lawn.

Butler and Hope also appear as strangers Marion and Eddy, who find themselves forced to stay together after a double booking.

The Gristmill Production was written by Kodie Bedford, Bell, Brammall, Butler, James Colley, Dyer, Hope, Hussain, Jayden Masciulli, Kate Mulvany, Stewart, Tapsell, and Nath Valvo.

Butler and Hope produce and also executive produce alongside Greg Sitch, with Louisa Kors onboard as associate producer. Todd Abbott executive produces for the ABC while, while Chris Coelen and Melissa Myers executive produce for Kinetic Content.

Summer Love premieres Wednesday, August 31 at 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.