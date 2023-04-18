Each of Jane Campion’s nine features, a selection of her shorts and a documentary about her life and career will screen at Sydney Film Festival in June as part of a retrospective, Her Way.

The pioneering director will also attend the festival, appearing in conversation with David Stratton following the screening of Julie Bertuccelli’s doc Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman on June 10.

After screening at Sydney Film Festival, Jane Campion – Her Way will then tour ACMI in Melbourne from June 15-July 2 and the National FIlm and Sound Archive in Canberra July 2-30.

“For our 70th edition, we wanted to present a retrospective commensurate with the milestone, reflecting the audacious and boundary pushing filmmaking synonymous with our Festival and region – and there was no one more appropriate than Jane Campion. She is a groundbreaking filmmaker who has made a profound impact on cinema with her daring and unforgettable films,” said Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley.

“Campion has broken barriers for women in the industry, winning two Academy Awards and becoming the first woman to receive the Palme d’Or at Cannes. She has changed the landscape of cinema around the world, crafting films now etched in film history. It will be remarkable to see the full suite of her talents in one program, which take us to unexpected and exciting places with every frame and film.

The feature films in the program are:

· Two Friends (1986) – Sydney and Canberra only

· Sweetie (1989)

· An Angel at My Table (1990)

· The Piano (1993)

· The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

· Holy Smoke (1999)

· In the Cut (2003)

· Bright Star (2009)

· The Power of the Dog (2021) – Sydney and Melbourne only

Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman (2022), a documentary from French director Bertuccelli, about the filmmaker and her life and work, will also be screened as part of the retrospective.

The five shorts in the program are:

· Peel (1982) – Sydney and Canberra only

· Passionless Moments (1983) – Sydney and Canberra only

· A Girl’s Own Story (1983) – Sydney and Canberra only

· After Hours (1984) – Sydney and Canberra only

· The Water Diary (2006) – Sydney and Canberra only

Sydney Film Festival runs June 17-18, with the full program announced May 10. Sydney Jane Campion – Her Way will screen at the Art Gallery of NSW.