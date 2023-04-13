Danny and Michael Philippou’s debut feature Talk to Me stars Sophie Wilde as Mia, a lonely teenager who gets hooked on the thrills of conjuring spirits through a ceramic hand. When she is confronted by a soul claiming to be her dead mother, she unleashes a plague of supernatural forces.

Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio also star.

The film, which was written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, is produced by Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings.

Following its international premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the international rights were acquired by A24.

It will be released theatrically nationwide on July 27 via Maslow Entertainment, with Ahi handling New Zealand distribution. Umbrella Entertainment is handling home entertainment across both territories.