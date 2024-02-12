Teradek launches real-time review platform for production

Teradek has announced the official release of Teradek TV, a live-feed and instant-recordings review platform designed specifically for production.

Teradek TV allows productions to set up and share encrypted high-quality video feeds with extremely low delay, providing creatives, executives, and other stakeholders the ability to collaborate in real-time.

“Teradek TV enables any production team, project, or even an entire studio to ‘drag and drop’ their video village or post suite into the cloud,” said Greg Smokler VP/GM cine products.

“The platform is quick, intuitive, and scalable because it’s built on the powerful video streaming technology stack that Teradek has developed over the last 15 years.”

A scalable solution, Teradek TV allows for permission-based visibility across studio-level production slates in real-time, with live feeds, downloadable instant proxies for dailies, editorial, VFX, cross-platform colour management, and metadata support. Encryption blocks unauthorised access to content and utilises user-specific watermarking on every frame.

Features of Teradek TV:

Colour-Accurate 4K HDR – Teradek TV passes complete colour pipe information

Multi-Camera Live Feeds – View preset camera layouts or arrange up to four camera feeds. Production audio can be included in the stream.

Instant Recordings Playback – Watch playback from anywhere in the world, or give your editor access to download all of the day’s proxy files so they can get a head start on the assembly.

Voice and Text Chat – Team members are a mic mute away.

Privacy within your Space – In Teradek TV, the live feeds, recordings, and chat live in dedicated Spaces. This means each department, unit, or vendor can have their own private communication.

Visibility across multiple productions – If you are attached to more than one production using Teradek TV, you can quickly jump between productions to see what’s happening in each one.

Teradek TV offers native viewing apps for popular devices: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Mac, and Windows.