Commissioned to celebrate the 90th year of the ABC, The ABC Of is a six-part interview series hosted by David Wenham that revisits the pasts of prominent Australians through moments drawn from the vast ABC archives.

The six guests comprise businesswoman and publisher Ita Buttrose; tennis star and indigenous advocate, Evonne Goolagong Cawley; comedian and proponent of mental health, Garry McDonald; journalist and new host of 7:30, Sarah Ferguson; former Prime Minister John Howard; and TV host, podcaster and stand-up comedian, Wil Anderson.

Each half-hour episode focuses on a single guest and conversation. The depth of the ABC archive provides the jumping off points for discussion, taking each guest down delightful and surprising paths. At its core, The ABC Of is about how we change and how the world changes around us. It’s a series in which the viewer gets to watch someone meet their earlier self and reflect on how they’ve changed.

A Guesswork Television Production, in association with the ABC, The ABC Of is executive produced by Jon Casimir and Jo Long, alongside ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna and ABC head of factual and culture Jennifer Collins.

The series premieres on Tuesday, June 28 at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.