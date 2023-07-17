‘The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race’ (Trailer)

Claire van der Boom leads feature film The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race, which premieres on 10 and 10 Play, Wednesday 26 July at 7.30pm.

Van der Boom is Penny Anderson, who returns to her childhood home just in time for The Appleton Show and its ‘world famous’ potato race. She is outraged when she sees the flyer announcing that the men’s first prize pays out $2,000 and the winning woman’s prize is only $200. Determined to right this wrong, she unleashes a cultural war never-before-seen in sleepy Appleton – pitting family against family, sister against sister and potato racer against potato racer.

Also starring are Katie Wall, Genevieve Lemon, Tiriel Mora, Robyn Nevin and Olivia Stambouliah also starring.

Shot across Sydney and the Southern Highlands, The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race is written Melanie Tait, who adapts her play, originally developed and performed with Ensemble Theatre in Sydney. Lynn Hegarty is the director, with producers Andrea Keir and Lisa Duff who are also executive producers with Perpetual Entertainment’s Greg Quail and Paramount+ Australia’s Sophia Mogford.

Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW and the NSW Regional Film Fund.

The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race will also stream on Paramount+ from July 27.