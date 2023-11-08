‘The Artful Dodger’ (Trailer)

In 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins, aka The Artful Dodger (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), is now a surgeon who still has a penchant for crime. When Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, he is lured back into a world of crime.

The eight-part series for Disney+ is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and produced by Beach Road Pictures.

Starring alongside Brodie-Sangster are David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell, with appearances from Damon Herriman, Miranda Tapsell, Tim Minchin, Susie Porter, Kym Gyngell, Damien Garvey, and Jessica De Gouw, as well as Nicholas Burton, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Vivienne Awosoga, and Albert Latailakepa.

The Artful Dodger is created by James McNamara alongside Beach Road’s David Maher and David Taylor, who are both executive producers with Jo Porter from Curio Pictures.

The producing team also includes McNamara as co-executive producer, writer and co-executive producer Andrew Knight, set-up director Jeffrey Walker as co-executive producer and producer Ross Allsop.

Directing alongside Walker were Corrie Chen and Gracie Otto, while Vivienne Walshe and Dan Knight penned scripts with McNamara and Andrew Knight. Tapsell served as a story consultant.



All episodes of The Artful Dodger will be available on Disney+ from November 29.