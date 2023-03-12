Seven’s The Claremont Murders is an investigative drama that explores how the disappearance of three young women in Perth in the late 1990s launched a 25-year investigation by the police and one tenacious journalist.

The two-part program stars Ryan Johnson, Catherine Văn-Davies, Aaron Glenane, Laura Gordon, Andrea Demetriades, Craig Hall, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Tasma Walton, Joel Jackson, Tom O’Sullivan, Erik Thomson, and Kate Ritchie.

Peter Andrikidis is director and also produces with Kerrie Mainwaring and Jamie Hilton, while Michaeley O’Brien and Justin Monjo penned the scripts.

The Claremont Murders is a Screentime Production, in association with See Pictures for the Seven Network, with Banijay Rights handling international sales. The project received major production investment from Screen Australia, as well as finance from Screenwest and Screen NSW.

No broadcast date has yet been confirmed.