Wooden Horse’s The Clearing is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller In The Clearing by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world.

The plot follows a woman (Teresa Palmer) who is forced to confront the nightmares of her past to stop a secret cult intent on gathering children to fulfill its master plan.

Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce join Palmer to lead a cast that also includes Hazem Shammas, Mark Coles-Smith, Kate Mulvany, and Julia Savage.

Created and written by Elise McCredie and Matt Cameron, with co-writer Osamah Sami, The Clearing is directed by Jeffrey Walker, who also executive produces alongside Wooden Horse’s Richard Finlayson, Egeria’s Elizabeth Bradley, series producer Jude Troy, McCredie and Cameron.



The Clearing – a Star Original series – will debut with a two-episode premiere on May 24 on Disney+.