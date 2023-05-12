‘The Defenders’ (Trailer)

Written and directed by Matthew Bate, The Defenders is a feature documentary centered on footballer Hakeem al-Araibi and the global campaign that fought to free him from prison.

It tells the true story of how former Australian football captain Craig Foster and a ragtag team of social media warriors challenged two monarchies, a military junta, and the sporting body FIFA to rescue al-Araibi.

Produced by Gal Greenspan and Alice Burgin of Sweetshop & Green, and executive produced by Sharlene George, the film was financed with the support of VicScreen and the South Australian Film Corporation. International sales are managed by Autlook Film Sales.

The Defenders will premiere at the Sydney Film Festival on June 15, ahead of its release on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand on Friday, June 23.