Featuring voice contributions from Luke Hemsworth, Kelly Slater, and Mick Fanning, the animated comedy The Greatest Surf Movie in the Universe picks up 10 years since a deadly virus has wiped out a lot of the global population.

In the rush to save humanity, Dr John Fig (Vaughan Blakey) fast-tracks an experimental vaccine that becomes mandatory in every country around the world.

The vaccine works, however, the injection instantly erases the ability to surf and any memory of surfing altogether.

Written and directed by Blakey and Nick Pollet, the film is produced by Blake Northfield of Bronte Pictures.

It will be released via Garage Entertainment, with a world premiere in Torquay, Victoria on April 3, followed by Q&A previews in Perth (Luna Cinemas) and Margaret River (HEART) on April 18 and 19 respectively, and state premieres and previews in Gold Coast (HOTA in May – date TBA) and Byron Bay (date TBA).

Sydney’s Orpheum Theatre will host premiere screenings on May 22 and 23 before the film lands at The Ritz for an encore on May 21.

