‘The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers’ (First Look)

The Inspired Unemployed’s Jack Steele, Liam, Dom and Falcon egg each other on to make absolute fools of themselves in public as part of this series coming to 10, 10 Play and Paramount+ next month.

With no one else in on the joke, the foursome compete to embarrass each other in the biggest way possible, with those failing at the task given a humiliating punishment.

All captured by hidden cameras, it’s awkwardness at its absolute best.

The series is written by Joel Slack-Smith and Penny Greenhalgh, and directed by Morgan Jones.

Tom Rohr is executive producing for Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia, working with Paramount ANZ network executive, drama and comedy, Sophia Mogford.

The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers will premiere Wednesday, August 9 on 10 and 10 Play, with the whole series available to stream on Paramount+.