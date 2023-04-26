The Inspired Unemployed to host series for Paramount ANZ

Paramount Australia and New Zealand has commissioned an eight-part series hosted by social media sensations The Inspired Unemployed and produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia.

Details of the series remain under-wraps, including whether it is for Paramount+ or Network 10 and what format it will take. Sophia Mogford, Paramount ANZ network executive, drama and comedy, is the EP.

The Inspired Unemployed, also known as Jack Steele and Matt Ford, are known for their comedy sketches. They have 3.8 million followers across social media platforms and also host a Spotify original podcast.

“We are so stoked to be working with Paramount ANZ on this TV show, from the first video we ever made our goal was to always have a TV show and for it to actually be happening is a dream come true,” said Steele and Ford in a statement.

“We’ve always believed that laughter is the best medicine, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to spread joy and positivity to even more people through this platform.”

Paramount ANZ SVP content and programming, Daniel Monaghan said the company was delighted to offer the pair a “TV home” and promised the “surprising” series would have audiences “in stitches”.

“The Inspired Unemployed have a huge following with a unique knack for making people sit up, take notice and laugh,” he said.

“We can’t wait for audiences to watch the show later this year.”

WBITPA managing director and head of studios Australia Michael Brooks said the pair had a natural chemistry that can only come from years of working together.

“We have the perfect format for their first foray into television and look forward to sharing more hilarious moments with fans across the country later this year,” Brooks said.