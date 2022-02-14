Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The multi-season drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

Aussie actors Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, and Charlie Vickers star alongside Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawle, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, and Daniel Weyman.

Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström. Christopher Newman is a producer and Ron Ames is a co-producer.