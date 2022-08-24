Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Aussie actors Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, and Charlie Vickers star alongside Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Joseph Mawle, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, and Daniel Weyman.

Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

Wayne Che Yip is co-executive producer and directs along with Bayona and Charlotte Brändström. Christopher Newman is a producer and Ron Ames is a co-producer.

The multi-season drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.