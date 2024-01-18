‘The Matchmakers’ (Trailer)

BBC Studios Australia’s three-part observational documentary series for SBS, The Matchmakers, dives into world of three of Australia’s most successful cultural matchmakers.

In an age of online dating, profile pics, swipe-rights and high divorce rates, many hopeful Australians are turning to the ancient traditions of matchmaking to find ‘the one’. The series goes behind the scenes of Australia’s traditional Jewish, Muslim and Hindu matchmakers as they help singles in the universal quest for love in contemporary Australia.

Anita Jorgensen is executive producer and the producer is Erica Foley. Principal production investment comes from Screen NSW in association with SBS. BBC Studios is distributing the show worldwide.

All three episodes of The Matchmakers will be available to stream free on SBS on Demand from February 14, with episodes airing weekly at 8.40pm on SBS.