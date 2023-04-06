Lingo Pictures’ eight-part series The Messenger, based on Markus Zusak’s novel, stars William McKenna as Ed Kennedy, just another stupid human, until one day he isn’t.

That day, he stops an armed robbery and becomes an accidental hero. The next day, he starts getting messages… Four playing cards – the ace of diamonds, clubs, spades and hearts.

Each has its own set of tasks. Who’s sending them? And what the hell is a hopeless, cab-driving, guy like Ed meant to do with them? Ed has been chosen to care. He stumbles this mysterious path, helping and hurting, completing the cards, until he comes to see the real message has been for him. Being the messenger has brought Ed back to life.

The cast also includes Maggie Dence, Alexandra Jensen, Chris Alosio, and Kartanya Maynard.

Sarah Lambert led a writing team that included Kirsten Fisher, Kim Wilson, and Magda Wozniak. Daniel Nettheim, Jennifer Leacey, and Helena Brooks directed, while Jason Stephens and Elisa Argenzio produced.

Executive Producers include Helen Bowden, Markus Zusak, Mika Zusak, Lambert, and Nettheim, with Rebecca Anderson and Sally Riley from the ABC.

Major production was provided by Screen Australia in association with the ABC, with support from Screen NSW. All3Media International is managing international sales.

The Messenger will premiere on Sunday, May 14 at 8.20pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.