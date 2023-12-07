‘The Party Job’ (Short)

Raechelle Banno’s short film The Party Job follows Molly (Karina Banno) who shows up to her latest videography gig, but her coworker, Ben (Remy Hii) isn’t clear about exactly what kind of party they’re there for.

A trusty anxious person, her spidey senses start to tingle the second she meets Gloria (Pippa Grandison) and Chester (Stephen Hunter), the parents of 11-year-old Kens. With not another child or a straight answer in sight…Molly has no choice… Lights, camera, action!

Raechelle Banno wrote the script and also produces with Karina Banno via Palindrome Productions. The Party Job is available to watch on YouTube.