‘The PM’s Daughter’ (Season 2 Trailer)

Tween political dramedy The PM’s Daughter is back on the ABC for a second season June 12.

Cat’s (Cassandra Helmot) finally found her groove as the PM’s daughter. But between a federal election campaign and a highly competitive tech internship, there’s no shortage of distractions … and that’s all before her mother’s love life starts making headlines.

Cat’s journalism aspirations are about to be put to the test as she digs to uncover her very first story, all while balancing the unpredictable complications that come with being the PM’s daughter.

With best friends Sadie Bonner (Natalie English) and Ollie Yeung (Jaga Yap) by her side, Cat’s about to discover that the truth can be far more complicated than she ever imagined. Nothing is ever simple when your mum (Claire Fearon) is the PM.

This season will also see a special cameo from Richard Roxburgh.

The PM’s Daughter is produced by Fremantle Australia, and created by Tristram Baumber and Matthew Allred.

Writers for the second season include Alexandra Cullen, Lou Sanz, Hannah Samuel, Gemma Bird Matheson, Craig Irvin and Nikki Tran, with Julie Kalceff and Lisa Matthews directing.

Tim Powell is the producer, with Yingna Lu co-producer. Executive Producers include Warren Clarke and Tristram Baumber, the ABC’s Mary-Ellen Mullane and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF)’s Bernadette O’Mahony. Co-executive producer is Kieran Hoyle

Major production investment comes via Screen Australia in association with the ABC. Financed with support from the ACTF and Screen NSW.

Local distribution is being handled by ACTF, and international sales by Fremantle International.