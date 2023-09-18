‘The Real Housewives of Sydney’ (Trailer)

The Real Housewives of Sydney will return to screens next month, featuring a cast of seven stylish women who will bring viewers into their lavish lives.

Cameras will follow Caroline Gaultier, Kate Adams, Krissy Marsh, Nicole O’Neil, Sally Obermeder, Terry Biviano, and Victoria Montano as they navigate the complexities of their friendships and personal lives amid their luxurious lifestyles.

The Real Housewives of Sydney is produced by Matchbox Pictures for Binge. The Real Housewives franchise is licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series will be available on Binge on October 10, along with Foxtel and On Demand. New episodes will be released every Tuesday.