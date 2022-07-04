In his follow-up to 2010 horror/thriller The Reef, writer/director Andrew Traucki picks up the action with Nic (Teressa Liane), who travels to a tropical resort with her friends for a kayaking and diving adventure in an effort to head after witnessing her sister’s horrific murder.

Only hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark. To survive they will need to band together and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears and slay the monster.

Liane is joined in the cast by Ann Truong, Saskia Archer, Kate Lister, and Tim Ross.

Traucki produced the film with Jack Christian, Neal Kingston, and Michael Robertson for Thrills & Spills.

The Reef: Stalked will be available on AMC Networks platform Shudder on Friday, July 29.