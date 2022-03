Foxtel’s The Repair Shop Australia sees host Dean Ipaviz lead a team of highly skilled craftspeople, who together come to the rescue of treasured positions in order to return them to their former glory.

Among the team are a leather craftsman, horologist, furniture restorer, jeweller, metal worker and an electrical all-rounder.

Produced Warner Bros International Television Production Australia, the series will premiere May 3 on LifeStyle or On Demand.